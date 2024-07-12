Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1907 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 122,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (5)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- MS67 (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (5)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 RD RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search