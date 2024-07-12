2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1907 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 122,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (12) AU (8) XF (4) VF (2) F (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) VF35 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (2) PF62 (1) DETAILS (1) RD (1) RB (5) BN (6) Service NGC (9) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Coins.ee (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (5)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Imperial Coin (10)

MS67 (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (2)

RedSquare (2)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (5)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Знак (1)