Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,500,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1907 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 122,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction MS67 - July 21, 2022
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction RedSquare - February 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date February 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 RD RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1907 СПБ at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

