Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1906 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 25434 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Empire (4)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RedSquare (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search