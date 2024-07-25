Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,250,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1906 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 25434 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

