2 Kopeks 1906 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1906 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 25434 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (18) AU (9) XF (7) VF (3) F (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (5) MS63 (3) MS62 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (4) DETAILS (2) RD (1) RB (7) BN (16) Service ННР (6) NGC (17) CGC (1) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (4)

Empire (4)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (3)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (5)

RedSquare (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (5)

Stack's (1)