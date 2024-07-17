Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1905 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1636 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (6)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

