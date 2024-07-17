Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1905 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1636 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
