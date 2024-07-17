2 Kopeks 1905 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1905 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1636 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

