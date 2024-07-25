Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1904 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 195,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 1200 NOK
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition PF64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
