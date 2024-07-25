Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,300,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1904 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 195,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (13)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Via (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 1200 NOK
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition PF64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition PF64 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Via - March 24, 2023
Seller Via
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1904 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search