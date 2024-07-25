2 Kopeks 1904 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1904 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 195,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (20) AU (13) XF (5) VF (3) F (1) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (4) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) PF66 (2) PF65 (6) PF64 (5) PF63 (3) RD (4) RB (5) BN (22) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (20) RNGA (6) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (6)

AURORA (4)

Coins.ee (5)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (3)

Künker (1)

MS67 (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Rare Coins (9)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (3)

RND (1)

Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (13)

SINCONA (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Via (1)

Знак (1)