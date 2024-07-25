Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 29,200,010
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1903
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (181)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1903 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 185,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- AURORA (9)
- Berk (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (5)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (6)
- Empire (4)
- Haljak coin auction (8)
- Imperial Coin (19)
- Katz (24)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (6)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (4)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- Russiancoin (29)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition PF65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
