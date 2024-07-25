Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 29,200,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (181)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1903 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 185,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition PF65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1903 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Category
Year
