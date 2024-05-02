Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,122,507

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1895 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction MS67 - April 27, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS64 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 RD RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

