2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1895 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (12) AU (8) XF (9) VF (1) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (5) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) PF65 (2) PF63 (1) RD (2) RB (4) BN (12) Service NGC (13) RNGA (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (2)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (2)

Empire (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (1)

MS67 (1)

Numisbalt (5)

Rare Coins (6)

RedSquare (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (3)

WAG (1)