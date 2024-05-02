Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1895 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,122,507
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1895
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1895 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS64 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 RD RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
