Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1900 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1900
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1900 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1358 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,750. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (8)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- MS67 (6)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (16)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search