Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1900 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1900 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1358 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,750. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction MS67 - July 21, 2022
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

