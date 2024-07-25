1 Kopek 1899 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1899 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (73) AU (19) XF (7) VF (7) No grade (44) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (16) MS64 (16) MS63 (9) MS62 (7) MS60 (4) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) PF66 (2) PF64 (1) RD (1) RB (20) BN (28) Service NGC (37) PCGS (3) ННР (8) RNGA (2)

