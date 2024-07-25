Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1899 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1899 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2015.

Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price

