1 Kopek 1899 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1899 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2015.
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
