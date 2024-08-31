Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1917 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1917
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
