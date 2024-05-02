Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 46,500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1916
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (307)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 11000 JPY
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
