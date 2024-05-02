Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1916 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1916 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 46,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (307)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 11000 JPY
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1916 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

