Russia Period: 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1915 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1915 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1915 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 58,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RD ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
To auction
Russia 1 Kopek 1915 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

