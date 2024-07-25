Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1915 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 58,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1915
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (581)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (43)
- AURORA (47)
- BAC (6)
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (8)
- Coins.ee (36)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (11)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (11)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
- Empire (8)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (9)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (63)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (45)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- MS67 (24)
- MUNZE (18)
- Niemczyk (8)
- NIKO (5)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numimarket (8)
- Numisbalt (46)
- Numisor (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (17)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (25)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (10)
- Russiancoin (74)
- Rzeszowski DA (8)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- TMAJK sro (2)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 45 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 28
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search