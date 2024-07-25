1 Kopek 1915 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (420) AU (57) XF (12) VF (1) No grade (77) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (12) MS65 (40) MS64 (86) MS63 (63) MS62 (28) MS61 (12) MS60 (7) AU58 (16) AU55 (2) AU53 (7) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (3) PF64 (1) DETAILS (2) RD (27) RB (128) BN (89) Service ННР (36) NGS (1) PCGS (15) NGC (158) RNGA (7) CGC (2) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (43)

AURORA (47)

BAC (6)

Baldwin's (1)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (8)

Coins.ee (36)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (11)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (11)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)

Empire (8)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (9)

Heritage (3)

Imperial Coin (63)

Karamitsos (2)

Katz (45)

Klondike Auction (1)

Marciniak (6)

MDC Monaco (1)

MS67 (24)

MUNZE (18)

Niemczyk (8)

NIKO (5)

Nomisma (1)

Numimarket (8)

Numisbalt (46)

Numisor (1)

Pegasus Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (17)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (25)

RND (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (10)

Russiancoin (74)

Rzeszowski DA (8)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

TMAJK sro (2)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WCN (6)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (2)