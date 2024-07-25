1 Kopek 1913 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1913 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24991 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (19) UNC (140) AU (26) XF (8) VF (2) No grade (38) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (19) MS64 (37) MS63 (24) MS62 (6) MS61 (5) MS60 (3) AU58 (3) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (2) PF65 (8) PF64 (2) PF63 (2) DETAILS (1) RD (13) RB (49) BN (46) Service NGC (82) ННР (10) PCGS (6) CGC (2) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (17)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (12)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (7)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Denga1700 (5)

Goldberg (2)

Haljak coin auction (6)

Heritage (6)

Imperial Coin (17)

Katz (12)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (4)

Marciniak (2)

Monety i Medale (1)

MS67 (17)

MUNZE (8)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (4)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (18)

Pegasus Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (8)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (9)

Russian Heritage (6)

Russiancoin (36)

Silicua Coins (3)

SINCONA (4)

Stack's (2)

Stare Monety (1)

TMAJK sro (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)