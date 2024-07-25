Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1913 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 61,500,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (235)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1913 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24991 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1913 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
