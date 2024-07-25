Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1913 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 61,500,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (235)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1913 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24991 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5200 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
