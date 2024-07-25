Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1911 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 38,150,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1911
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1911 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
