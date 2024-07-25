Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1911 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 38,150,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1911 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (7)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (27)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RedSquare (9)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (39)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1298 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1911 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search