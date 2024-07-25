1 Kopek 1911 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1911 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (88) AU (19) XF (13) VF (3) No grade (44) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (1) MS65 (7) MS64 (21) MS63 (11) MS62 (10) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF30 (3) PF66 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) RD (2) RB (16) BN (38) Service NGC (37) ННР (13) RNGA (3) PCGS (2)

