1 Kopek 1910 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,500,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1910
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (174)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1910 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1657 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
