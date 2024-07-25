1 Kopek 1910 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1910 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1657 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (19) UNC (70) AU (12) XF (12) VF (5) F (1) No grade (53) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (9) MS64 (31) MS63 (13) MS62 (2) MS60 (3) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) PF65 (6) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (3) RD (6) RB (22) BN (38) Service PCGS (7) NGC (42) ННР (10) RNGA (4)

