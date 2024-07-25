Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1910 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,500,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (174)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1910 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1657 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (16)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (15)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Katz (10)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • RedSquare (7)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (49)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Numismatica Luciani - September 3, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1910 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search