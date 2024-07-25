Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1909 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 27,500,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1909
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1909 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29530 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (4)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Denga1700 (5)
- Empire (3)
- Haljak coin auction (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (18)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RedSquare (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (19)
- SINCONA (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search