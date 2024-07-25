Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1909 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 27,500,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1909 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29530 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • Empire (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (18)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (19)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1909 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

