Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1908 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,000,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1908
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1908 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (13)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (14)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (6)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Denga1700 (5)
- Empire (9)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (19)
- Künker (1)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- MS67 (7)
- MUNZE (2)
- NIKO (3)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Pegasus Auctions (3)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- RedSquare (2)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (26)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search