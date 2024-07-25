Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1908 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,000,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1908 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place February 2, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (13)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • Empire (9)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (19)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • MS67 (7)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Pegasus Auctions (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (26)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1908 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search