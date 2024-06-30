1 Kopek 1907 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1907 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (28) AU (4) XF (8) VF (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (10) MS64 (4) MS63 (6) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (3) RD (1) RB (13) BN (14) Service NGC (21) RNGA (3) ННР (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (7)

Denga1700 (3)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (6)

MS67 (4)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Pegasus Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (2)

RedSquare (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (1)

Знак (1)