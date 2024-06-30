Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1907 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1907 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PF65 RB
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition PF64 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction MS67 - July 21, 2022
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1907 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

