Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1907 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1907
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1907 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (7)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (6)
- MS67 (4)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition PF64 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search