1 Kopek 1906 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1906 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 982 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

