Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1906 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1906 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 982 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (6)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (7)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition PF62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PF62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition PF63
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1906 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1906 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search