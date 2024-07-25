Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1906 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000,010
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1906
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1906 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 982 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition PF62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
