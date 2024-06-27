Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1905 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (105)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1905 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3830 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1433 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
