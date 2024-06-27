Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1905 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1905 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3830 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (7)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (12)
  • Empire (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1433 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF62 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1905 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1905 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search