1 Kopek 1905 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1905 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3830 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (49) AU (15) XF (8) VF (3) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (12) MS64 (5) MS63 (10) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (6) AU55 (2) XF45 (2) PF66 (1) PF64 (1) PF62 (5) DETAILS (3) RD (2) RB (24) BN (18) Service ННР (11) NGC (31) RNGA (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (7)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (12)

Empire (3)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (5)

MS67 (4)

MUNZE (2)

Niemczyk (2)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (4)

Rare Coins (8)

RedSquare (6)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (6)

Russiancoin (12)

SINCONA (1)