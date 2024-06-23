1 Kopek 1904 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1904 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 218,659. Bidding took place January 24, 2024.

