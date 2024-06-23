Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1904 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,600,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1904 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 218,659. Bidding took place January 24, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PF67 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition PF64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition PF64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1904 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

