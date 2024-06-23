Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1904 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1904 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 218,659. Bidding took place January 24, 2024.
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (7)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (10)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSNET (3)
- Denga1700 (6)
- Empire (5)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (15)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- RedSquare (5)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- Russiancoin (13)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition PF64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
