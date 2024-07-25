Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1903 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 74,400,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (240)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1903 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1903 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

