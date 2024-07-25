Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1903 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (240)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1903 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (12)
- AURORA (25)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (8)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Denga1700 (8)
- Empire (6)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (26)
- Katz (14)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (7)
- MUNZE (6)
- Niemczyk (5)
- NIKO (4)
- Numimarket (6)
- Numisbalt (16)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (19)
- RedSquare (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (42)
- SINCONA (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search