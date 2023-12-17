Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1895 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1895 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price

Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price

Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price

Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price

Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price

Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price

Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price

Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price

