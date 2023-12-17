Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1895 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,200,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1895 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

