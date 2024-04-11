Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1910
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1910 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24987 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,704. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5366 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
