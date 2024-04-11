Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1910 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24987 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,704. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5366 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
