1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1900 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 310,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (211) AU (14) XF (6) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (7) MS66 (19) MS65 (60) MS64 (42) MS63 (24) MS62 (4) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) PF66 (3) PF64 (1) PF63 (2) PF62 (2) PF61 (2) PF60 (1) DETAILS (2) RD (48) RB (74) BN (32) Service ННР (13) NGC (126) RNGA (3) PCGS (15)

Seller All companies

Alexander (29)

Auction World (1)

AURORA (22)

Baldwin's (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (11)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Eeckhout (1)

Empire (11)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (1)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (2)

Hong Kong (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Karamitsos (2)

Katz (25)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (7)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monety i Medale (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

MS67 (18)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (10)

NIKO (3)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (17)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Numisor (5)

Rare Coins (28)

Rauch (3)

RedSquare (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)

Russian Heritage (7)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (4)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (1)