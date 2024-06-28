Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1900
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (251)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1900 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 310,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 12001 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
