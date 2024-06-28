Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (251)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1900 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 310,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (29)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (22)
  • Baldwin's (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (11)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Empire (11)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hong Kong (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (25)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (18)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (17)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Numisor (5)
  • Rare Coins (28)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 12001 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1900 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1900 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/4 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search