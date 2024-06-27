1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1899 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24540 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place January 19, 2021.

