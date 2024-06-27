Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (479)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1899 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24540 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place January 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (11)
  • Alexander (70)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (51)
  • Coins and Medals (14)
  • Coins.ee (19)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (7)
  • Empire (10)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (47)
  • Katz (42)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • MS67 (16)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (66)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (31)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (21)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (3)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

