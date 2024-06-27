Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1899 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (479)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1899 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24540 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place January 19, 2021.
