1/4 Kopek 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1916
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1012 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
889 $
Price in auction currency 815 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
1897 $
Price in auction currency 148000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date April 17, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
