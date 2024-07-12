Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1916 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1916 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1012 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
889 $
Price in auction currency 815 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
1897 $
Price in auction currency 148000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction MS67 - December 18, 2019
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction NIKO - May 17, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction AURORA - March 29, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date March 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction AURORA - January 31, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date January 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction Empire - April 17, 2015
Seller Empire
Date April 17, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2014
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1916 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2014
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

