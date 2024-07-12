1/4 Kopek 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1012 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (16) XF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (9) MS62 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) RB (1) BN (9) Service NGC (4) PCGS (4) ННР (1) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (4)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (2)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (1)

Künker (1)

MS67 (1)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (1)

Знак (1)