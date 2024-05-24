1/4 Kopek 1915 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2609 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (63) AU (13) XF (6) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (6) MS65 (14) MS64 (13) MS63 (8) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) PF65 (1) PF63 (1) RD (10) RB (11) BN (24) Service ННР (9) NGC (24) RNGA (5) PCGS (7)

