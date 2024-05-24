Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1915 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1915 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1915 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2609 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (7)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 RD ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS66 RD RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS66 RD RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1915 at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1915 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/4 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search