1/4 Kopek 1915 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1915
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2609 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
