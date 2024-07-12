Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1895
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1895 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 665 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
718 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
