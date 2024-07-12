Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1895 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (19)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PF65 BN
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 665 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
718 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction MS67 - May 17, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF67 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 13, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

