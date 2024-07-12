1/4 Kopek 1895 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1895 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (30) AU (12) XF (12) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (5) MS63 (9) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (5) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) XF45 (2) PF67 (3) PF66 (2) PF65 (2) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) RD (1) RB (5) BN (19) Service NGC (18) ННР (3) RNGA (2) PCGS (1)

