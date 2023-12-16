Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1894
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1894 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6852 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (2)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (15)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
3861 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
3603 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
