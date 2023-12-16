1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1894 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6852 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (28) AU (3) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (6) MS63 (9) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (3) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (1) BN (21) PL (1) Service ННР (4) NGC (12) RNGA (1) PCGS (5)

