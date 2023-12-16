Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1894 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6852 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
3861 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
3603 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Agora - May 4, 2021
Seller Agora
Date May 4, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 5, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date December 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

