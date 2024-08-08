Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Imperial – 10 Roubles 1895 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Imperial – 10 Roubles 1895 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Imperial – 10 Roubles 1895 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
  • Diameter 24,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Imperial – 10 Roubles
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Imperial – 10 Roubles 1895 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32499 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 228,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
Russia Imperial – 10 Roubles 1895 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
190000 $
Price in auction currency 190000 USD
Russia Imperial – 10 Roubles 1895 (АГ) at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
162508 $
Price in auction currency 17500000 JPY
Russia Imperial – 10 Roubles 1895 (АГ) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Imperial – 10 Roubles 1895 (АГ) at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Imperial – 10 Roubles 1895 (АГ) at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Imperial – 10 Roubles 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

