Imperial – 10 Roubles 1895 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 12,9 g
- Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
- Diameter 24,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Imperial – 10 Roubles
- Year 1895
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Imperial – 10 Roubles 1895 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32499 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 228,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
190000 $
Price in auction currency 190000 USD
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
162508 $
Price in auction currency 17500000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
