Imperial – 10 Roubles 1895 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Imperial – 10 Roubles 1895 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32499 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 228,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

