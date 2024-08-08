37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 with mark (*). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 19,750,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (30) AU (16) XF (12) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (7) MS61 (8) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) PF62 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) PL (5)

