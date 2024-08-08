Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 32,26 g
  • Pure gold (0,9335 oz) 29,034 g
  • Diameter 33,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 235

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 with mark (*). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 19,750,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
172854 $
Price in auction currency 160000 EUR
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
185000 $
Price in auction currency 185000 USD
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction Frühwald - April 1, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 2, 2020
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 2, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 3, 2018
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

