Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 (*) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 32,26 g
- Pure gold (0,9335 oz) 29,034 g
- Diameter 33,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 235
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs
- Year 1902
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 with mark (*). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 285 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 19,750,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (11)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (2)
- SINCONA (6)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (4)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WCN (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
172854 $
Price in auction currency 160000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
185000 $
Price in auction currency 185000 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date April 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 2, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 37 Roubles 50 Kopeks - 100 Francs 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search