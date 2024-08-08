Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 32,26 g
  • Pure gold (0,9335 oz) 29,034 g
  • Diameter 33,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 175

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 25 Roubles
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1908 "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" with mark (*). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21445 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 280,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2016.

Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
106335 $
Price in auction currency 95000 CHF
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
136691 $
Price in auction currency 130000 EUR
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2016
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 24, 2011
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Empire - April 23, 2011
Seller Empire
Date April 23, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Empire - March 27, 2009
Seller Empire
Date March 27, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction UBS - January 23, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 23, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Roubles 1908 "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

