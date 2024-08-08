Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 32,26 g
- Pure gold (0,9335 oz) 29,034 g
- Diameter 33,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 175
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 25 Roubles
- Year 1908
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1908 "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" with mark (*). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21445 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 280,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
106335 $
Price in auction currency 95000 CHF
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
136691 $
Price in auction currency 130000 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 PL RNGA
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2016
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Roubles 1908 "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
