25 Roubles 1908 (*) "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1908 "In memory of the 40th anniversary of Emperor Nicholas II" with mark (*). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21445 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 280,000. Bidding took place August 12, 2016.

