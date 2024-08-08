Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles
- Year 1895
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 31260 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
264000 $
Price in auction currency 264000 USD
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
134650 $
Price in auction currency 14500000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
