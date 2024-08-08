1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 31260 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (4) AU (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) SP62 (1) PF63 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1) RNGA (1)