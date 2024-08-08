Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 31260 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 (АГ) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
264000 $
Price in auction currency 264000 USD
Russia 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 (АГ) at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
134650 $
Price in auction currency 14500000 JPY
Russia 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 (АГ) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Russia 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 (АГ) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 (АГ) at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Russia 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 (АГ) at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 (АГ) at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 (АГ) at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - July 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date July 1, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 (АГ) at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 (АГ) at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1895 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search