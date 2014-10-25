Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1838 ЕМ НА "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ НА. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1901 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search