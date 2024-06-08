Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Thaler 1753 "Albertusthaler" with mark P. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24878 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 38,188. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

