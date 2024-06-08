Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" (Russia, Elizabeth)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Thaler 1753 "Albertusthaler" with mark P. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24878 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 38,188. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3910 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
17285 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
