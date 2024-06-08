Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,043

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Mannheim
Auction Prices (122)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Thaler 1753 "Albertusthaler" with mark P. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24878 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 38,188. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3910 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
17285 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2023
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Künker - March 21, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 25, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Thaler 1753 P "Albertusthaler" at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1753 "Albertusthaler", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

