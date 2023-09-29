Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 150,708

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1757 with mark ММД МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2323 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1528 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction RedSquare - July 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date July 26, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search