Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1757 with mark ММД МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2323 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

