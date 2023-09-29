Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1757 ММД МБ (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 150,708
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1757
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1757 with mark ММД МБ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2323 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1528 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
