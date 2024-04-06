Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1754
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1754 with mark ММД ЕI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 430,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4645 $
Price in auction currency 430000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
