Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1754 with mark ММД ЕI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 430,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4645 $
Price in auction currency 430000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Via - November 23, 2021
Seller Via
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction RedSquare - February 28, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date February 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction MUNZE - July 15, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date July 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction MS67 - April 15, 2020
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

