Polupoltinnik 1754 ММД ЕI (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1754 with mark ММД ЕI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 430,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

