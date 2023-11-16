Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 426,324

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1753
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1753 with mark ММД IП. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6460 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2164 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction GINZA - August 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Russia Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1753 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search