Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1753 ММД IП (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 426,324
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1753
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1753 with mark ММД IП. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6460 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2164 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
