Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1752
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1752 with mark ММД IШ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 116 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
