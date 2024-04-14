Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1752 with mark ММД IШ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

