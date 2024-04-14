Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1752 with mark ММД IШ. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 251 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 116 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction Heritage - May 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД IШ at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

