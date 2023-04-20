Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 248,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1752 with mark ММД Е. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 CHF
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 15247 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1752 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

