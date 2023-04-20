Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 248,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1752
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1752 with mark ММД Е. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 CHF
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 15247 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
