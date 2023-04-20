Polupoltinnik 1752 ММД Е (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1752 with mark ММД Е. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (9) XF (8) VF (24) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (6) VF30 (3) VF20 (2) Service ННР (2) NGC (7) PCGS (1)

