Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 422,564

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1750 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5271 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

