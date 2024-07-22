Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1750 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5271 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

