Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1750 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 422,564
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1750
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1750 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5271 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
