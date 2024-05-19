Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 599,992

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1748 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5270 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 86 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
