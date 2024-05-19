Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1748 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 599,992
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1748
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1748 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5270 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
