Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1747 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5268 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (34) XF (66) VF (88) F (9) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (12) MS60 (2) AU58 (7) AU55 (8) AU53 (5) AU50 (6) XF45 (16) XF40 (6) VF35 (16) VF30 (12) VF25 (12) VF20 (2) F15 (4) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (15) RNGA (11) ННР (7) PCGS (1)

