Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,645,696

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (233)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1747 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5268 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 8270 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1586 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

