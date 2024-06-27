Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1747 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,645,696
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1747
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (233)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1747 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5268 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 8270 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1586 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
