Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1758 ММД EI (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 44,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1758
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1758 with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,750. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 492 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 25, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
