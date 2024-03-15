Polupoltinnik 1758 ММД EI (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1758 with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,750. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

