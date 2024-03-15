Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1758 ММД EI (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1758 ММД EI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1758 ММД EI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 44,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1758 with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,750. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1758 ММД EI at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1758 ММД EI at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1758 ММД EI at auction Heritage - November 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 492 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik 1758 ММД EI at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1758 ММД EI at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1758 ММД EI at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1758 ММД EI at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1758 ММД EI at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1758 ММД EI at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1758 ММД EI at auction Imperial Coin - April 25, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 25, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1758 ММД EI at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1758 ММД EI at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1758 ММД EI at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

