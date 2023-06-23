Polupoltinnik 1745 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1745 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7112 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.

