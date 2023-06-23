Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1745 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 68,292
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1745
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1745 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7112 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2015
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 212 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1745 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search