Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1745 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1745 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1745 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 68,292

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1745
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1745 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7112 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2011.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1745 ММД at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1745 ММД at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1745 ММД at auction Heritage - March 19, 2015
Russia Polupoltinnik 1745 ММД at auction Heritage - March 19, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2015
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 212 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik 1745 ММД at auction Rauch - June 18, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date June 18, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1745 ММД at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1745 ММД at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia Polupoltinnik 1745 ММД at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1745 ММД at auction Künker - June 24, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1745 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

