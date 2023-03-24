Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1744 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (4) VF (9) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (2)