Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: UBS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 96,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1744
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1744 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 25, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1744 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
