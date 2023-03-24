Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 96,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1744
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1744 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - April 25, 2017
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - April 25, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 25, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction UBS - January 18, 2010
Seller UBS
Date January 18, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1744 ММД at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1744 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Elizabeth Coins of Russia in 1744 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik
Category
Year
Search