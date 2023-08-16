Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 76,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1743
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1743 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1305 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1636 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 186 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД at auction Empire - June 12, 2015
Seller Empire
Date June 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД at auction Künker - June 20, 2006
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1743 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

