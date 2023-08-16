Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 76,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1743
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1743 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1305 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1636 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 186 USD
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1743 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search