Polupoltinnik 1743 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1743 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1305 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (8) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) VF35 (1) F12 (1) Service NGC (2)