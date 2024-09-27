Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1746 СПБ "Bust portrait". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 55,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1746
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1746 "Bust portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
