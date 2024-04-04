Poltina 1746 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1746 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark ММД. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (2)