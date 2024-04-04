Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1746 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Poltina 1746 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1746 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1746
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1746 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark ММД. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1746 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1746 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
39419 $
Price in auction currency 36000 CHF
Russia Poltina 1746 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Russia Poltina 1746 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition MS64
Selling price
15500 $
Price in auction currency 15500 USD
Russia Poltina 1746 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2005
Russia Poltina 1746 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2005
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2005
Condition MS64
Selling price

For the sale of Poltina 1746 "Portrait by B. Scott", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

