Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1746 ММД "Portrait by B. Scott". Restrike (Russia, Elizabeth)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1746
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1746 "Portrait by B. Scott" with mark ММД. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
39419 $
Price in auction currency 36000 CHF
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition MS64
Selling price
15500 $
Price in auction currency 15500 USD
