Poltina 1743 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 166,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Elizabeth
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1743
- Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1743 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 412 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1743 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
