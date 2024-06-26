Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1743 ММД (Russia, Elizabeth)

Obverse Poltina 1743 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth Reverse Poltina 1743 ММД - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Elizabeth

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 166,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Elizabeth
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1743
  • Ruler Elizabeth (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1743 with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Elizabeth struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 412 EUR
Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price


Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price


Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price


Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price


Russia Poltina 1743 ММД at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price



